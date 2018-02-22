Must-have guide to RodeoHouston BBQ parking and transportation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you are planning to head out to the World's Championship BBQ contest, make sure you've mapped out your parking or transportation plan.
Public parking on-site is available for $20. You can park in the Miller Lite yellow lot, which you can enter off of Main Street, the 610 lot where Astroworld used to be, and the Miller Lite teal lot off Murworth.
Handicapped parking and drop off/pickup is available in the yellow and teal lots.
For a cheaper way to park without the stress of fighting for a close parking space, use the Rodeo Express Shuttles in remote lots or METRO Park and Ride.
There are locations all over town. Parking is free at all of the lots, except in the OST lot which is $20. The shuttle costs range from $2 to $7 per person.
And don't forget about METRORail. You can park at the Fannin South Station for $20 per car and the round trip to NRG is free.
Or, leave the driving to someone else and use a ride sharing service like UBER, Lyft, or a taxi. Ride share drop offs and pickups are in the green lot.
Lyft is the rodeo's official ride sharing partner. That means Lyft riders can enjoy access to cell phone charging stations, swings and lounge furniture in the waiting area, and a chance for ticket upgrades.
Follow Katherine Whaley on Twitter and Facebook.