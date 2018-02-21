RODEO HOUSTON

Thousands expected for RodeoHouston World BBQ Championship

Teams of barbecue wizards are getting ready to tantalize your taste buds (and hopefully win some prizes) at the World BBQ Championship. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston is ready to stop and party at RodeoHouston.

From across the country and around the globe, company is on its way to NRG for the 2018 World BBQ Championship.

"We got people coming in from Russia and Canada, coming in this weekend."

Mike and Tommy, representing 'Fire in the Hole Cookers,' showed Eyewitness News their finishing touches before the big day.

Thousands of people are expected to arrive with mouths watering, ready for some of the best barbecue the world over.

Fire in the Hole is just one of more than 250 teams competing for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo World BBQ Championship title.

While the tents are invite only, folks can enjoy the carnival, the BBQ saloon and some good music.

The event benefits Houston area students vying for scholarships, and the economic impact this year is expected to be huge.

The experience is certainly something to savor, as well.

You can learn more at www.RodeoHouston.com.
