What a Wednesday at Astros Spring Training.The team received some tough news on their top prospect, Forrest Whitley. Whitley will be suspended for 50 games for violating the league's drug policy.Beyond that, Marwin Gonzalez continues to be an unsung hero.He was one of the the Astros many bright spots. Gonzalez will be a free agent at the end of the season, but AJ Hinch knows how valuable he is to the team."He got more notice last season because he lead us in several categories," Hinch said of Houston's go-to utility man. "To be able to move him around, he is the answer when I have a problem anywhere on the field, the answer is Marwin can do it."