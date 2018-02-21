Frustrations over mail problems escalated in one Spring Branch neighborhood, leading to a postal worker calling a resident a gay slur."That's why I can't stand you... mother f****** gay fa****," a woman identified as a USPS worker can be heard saying in a video recorded by Brian Henley.In the confrontation this week, the United States Postal Service employee postal worker ended the rant apparently trying to knock the phone from Henley's hand."I was shocked. I was upset," he said.Henley said he approached the mail carrier at the mail center in his complex.He said he has just received a text notification that his package couldn't be delivered, even though he was at his townhome at the time and the mail carrier never tried to deliver it.Henley believes the mail carrier didn't want to go all the way to his door."I was standing about five feet from the carrier when she made that update in the system," he said.Henley said he spoke with an investigator with USPS who told him he was at fault for approaching the mail carrier."I wasn't using the best language either because I got frustrated, which that's on me. I can't blame her for that, but there's nothing I did that would ever make that okay," Henley said.The postal service released a statement to ABC13 saying:Going forward, Henley said all he's asking for is his mail."I want my mail delivered to me. Not delayed, not lost, not put in somebody else's mailbox," he said.