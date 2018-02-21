EDUCATION

Worthing HS students challenge HPD officers to dance off

Apparently, Houston police have moves you've never seen.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Students at Worthing High School were in for a big surprise after challenging some Houston police officers to a dance off.

The Houston Police Department was in the Sunnyside area for a police officer appreciation lunch when officers jumped in with some moves you have to see to believe.

At the end of the day, the scene likely exceeds what school administrators and HPD wanted from the event.

The officer appreciation was the school's first, aimed at improving relationships between minority students and the police.
