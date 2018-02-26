Companies that offer employer-sponsored fertility benefits

Employer-sponsored fertility treatments are becoming a popular benefit for companies.
First of all, the CDC states one in eight Americans are impacted by infertility. And of those who pursue the chance to create a family, fertility treatments, including in-vitro fertilization, is a luxury.
Prospective parents usually spent more than $23,000 per IVF treatment cycle, according to website Fertility IQ. The frustration of infertility goes further because it could take multiple cycles, which means more money spent. As a reminder, the median salary for a full-time employee in the U.S. is close to $51,000 a year.
In recent years, companies have taken notice of the high-cost of these treatments. In response, more than 250 employers in this country by 2016 has offered employer-sponsored fertility coverage. The types of companies offering this benefit range from the financial world to major media. A select few offer unlimited coverage, giving couples still struggling to have families a chance at having children.
Job site Monster listed the 20 companies that offers the best IVF coverage.
Companies offering unlimited fertility coverage
Bain & Company
The Boston Consulting Group
Chanel
Bank of America
KKR
Ropes and Gray
Spotify
Pyramid Hotel Group
Companies offering at least $100,000 in coverage, which is enough for four IVF cycles
Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation*
Facebook*
Pinterest*
City of Baltimore
Conair
Johns Hopkins University
University of Maryland
Companies offering at least $75,000 in coverage
Unilever
LinkedIn
News Corporation*
Google*
Salesforce*
* - company also includes pre-implementation genetic screening
FertilityIQ has also listed other companies that offer some sort of IVF benefits, including Uber, Microsoft, American Express, and Apple. Houston-based ExxonMobil is listed offering $10,000 in coverage.
familyhealthemploymentfertilityu.s. & worldcareers
