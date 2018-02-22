The Willis Girls Fastpitch Softball league has scratched plans to raffle off four guns, including an AR-15, during its season kickoff celebrations.Originally, girls in the league were each expected to sell five $20 dollar raffle tickets for guns, among other fundraising activities."For $20, you can now own your choice of any of these four weapons," said a worried grandmother who pointed to the flyer handed out to league players. "It's just ridiculous."The grandmother, who didn't want to be identified, said she was shocked that Willis Fastpitch Softball would raffle off the weapons, especially after the school shooting in Florida."We have dead children and dead adults, and it's just ungodly to think about. I don't even know why someone even thinks this is a good idea to do this."The raffle is just one of many activities the organization planned for the season kickoff this weekend. A number of other raffle tickets were being sold for items like coolers and sports equipment. Reached on the phone, the league's board president said it decided to scrap the raffle. Instead, the winners of the raffle will be given gift cards to a local sporting goods store.Neither the store nor the softball club wanted to talk on camera to Eyewitness News. However, they both pointed out that gun raffles are fairly common in Texas as a way to raise money for nonprofit groups.The grandmother, though, was relieved that this weekend will be about softball and not guns."How about raffling off some really nice fishing equipment or lawn mower or lawn furniture. There's so many other things that can be done."