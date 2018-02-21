TURN TO TED

Viewers respond to ABC13 report to help disabled senior

A Houston senior was faced with a giant bill when he was nearly kicked out of his apartment. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Last week, we brought you the story of James Wesley.

He's lived in the same apartment in Houston for 17 years. He wanted to stay in it. To keep himself from being homeless, he spent his life savings and took out a title loan just to make rent.

ABC13's Investigative Team was able to get his housing benefit restored. But he needed help with that title loan that stood at 182 percent interest.

That's where ABC13 viewers stepped in to help. Big time.

"That's the first time I was ever that close to being in the streets," Wesley said.

So much so, that within two minutes of his story airing, enough of you had called offering to pay off that loan.

One from a couple married 52 years. They wrote a letter to James.

"Dear Mr. Wesley, I hope this can help you in your own way, in some way."

Another from a business owner who just wanted to be anonymous and others.

It's enough to pay off the loan and replace some of his savings.

"I'm not used to anybody helping me," Wesley said.

But they have.

And as soon as the checks clear, he can't wait to pay off that loan and rip up the paperwork.

"I don't know how to thank folks and it just-- thank you," Wesley said. "I didn't know. I didn't know there was that many. Nobody really cared that way in Houston. But I see now people do care about other folks."

