A shocking accusation of rape is coming from one of the stars of ABC's "How to Get Away with Murder."Actress Karla Souza says she was raped by a director early in her career. Souza says it happened while she was filming on location in her native Mexico.The 32-year-old actress hasn't named the director, but says he abused his power by knocking on her hotel room at odd hours.Souza says she felt she had no choice but to eventually give in.The actress has come forward after countless powerful men in Hollywood have been accused of sexual misconduct and assault.