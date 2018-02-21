Ridge Point HS student accused of making threat against school

EMBED </>More Videos

Ridge Point High School was the focus of a threat posted to social media, deputies say. (KTRK)

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Another teen is being accused of making a threat of violence on social media against a Fort Bend ISD school.

Deputies said a 16-year-old student allegedly posted a threat of violence against Ridge Point High School.

After an investigation today, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office dispatched its Crisis Intervention Team to handle the student, but did not elaborate on the circumstances behind that decision.

The sheriff's office said a report will be filed with the district attorney's office.

At least five threats have been investigated at Fort Bend ISD schools in the last week.

NO JOKE: Schools on edge after lockdowns and alleged threats
EMBED More News Videos

These are just some of the school districts where students have been charged with making terroristic threats following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida last week.

