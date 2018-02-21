EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3116077" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> These are just some of the school districts where students have been charged with making terroristic threats following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida last week.

A social media threat involving @RidgePointHS was investigated today. We determined a 16-yr old did make a threat, but due to circumstances involving the student the situation was handled by our Crisis Intervention Team. Report will be filed with the FBC DA'S Office. pic.twitter.com/6s97q00ttD — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) February 21, 2018

Another teen is being accused of making a threat of violence on social media against a Fort Bend ISD school.Deputies said a 16-year-old student allegedly posted a threat of violence against Ridge Point High School.After an investigation today, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office dispatched its Crisis Intervention Team to handle the student, but did not elaborate on the circumstances behind that decision.The sheriff's office said a report will be filed with the district attorney's office.At least five threats have been investigated at Fort Bend ISD schools in the last week.