Teen boys find woman's naked body while picking rocks, witness says in court

EMBED </>More Videos

We're learning new details about a woman found murdered in Wisconsin in 2016. (KTRK)

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin --
A man says two boys who stumbled upon the body of a woman in a Wisconsin field initially thought they found a dead deer.

New details are coming out about the day in May 2016 when 31-year-old Nicole VanderHeyden's body was found, WBAY-TV reports.

On the witness stand Monday, Richard Vandehey said he and two boys, ages 13 and 15, were in the field picking rocks when they made the gruesome discovery.

The relation between Vandehey and the boys is not being disclosed, in addition to their names, as ordered by a judge.

"I was kind of looking, and I said-the boys were further that way from me-and said, that 'Is that a dead deer down there?" Vandehey said.

One boy told jurors, "I just saw white, so I thought it was, like, the belly of a deer."

But Vandehey said he soon put two and two together.

"I was kind of shocked, but I just said, 'Get the hell out of here, you don't need to be seeing that,'" Vandehey said.

Vandehey called police, who found VanderHeyden's body.

She was laying naked in the field, and Sgt. Carl Lau of the Brown County Sheriff's Office said she had blood all over her face.

"Her hair was covered in blood," Lau told the court.

Investigators allege that George Burch, 40, killed the woman at her home before dumping her body in a field three miles away from her home.

A piece of wire is believed to have been used in the woman's murder, according to deputies.

Attorneys for Burch are set to argue evidence will point to VanderHeyden's boyfriend as her true killer.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
murderbody foundwoman killedteenagersu.s. & worldWisconsin
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video