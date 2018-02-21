Astros' big 3 of Altuve, Correa, Springer a rarity in sports

What the Astros have is a rarity.The reigning World Series champs have multiple superstars who all get along at the peak of their career.Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and George Springer are the Astros' offensive big three, or "three amigos."The Astros drafted Altuve, Springer and Correa, and each entered the big leagues at their own pace and with a different feel.Altuve grew into a star. Springer brought immediate promise. Correa was the can't-miss prospect. These guys fit like a glove, on and off the field."I like how they push each other," manager AJ Hinch said. "And whether it is our core group or guys that are added, guys seem to blend in pretty well."