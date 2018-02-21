Fans come to Spring Training to get close to their heroes. But for Sean Dunley and his family, this trip is an escape from the tough questions.The Dunleys live near the Parkland shootings and live with the fear attached."You can't wear a baseball cap to school, but this guy can bring an AR-15," said Sean Dunley.His sons, Caden and Connor, are curious, so Sean decided school could wait Wednesday."It's kind of a break from what happened in Parkland. To get their minds off of it for a little bit," Dunley observed.The trip was a success, because they were able to meet many of their favorite players.