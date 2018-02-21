HEALTH & FITNESS

Houston confirms first flu-related death of a child this season

The majority of the flu acitivity in the country is in Texas. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Officials with the Houston Health Department have confirmed this season's first child related flu death in the city of Houston.

The department reported that the boy -- who is between the ages of 6 and 10 -- died in early February. The boy had pre-existing health conditions that contributed to his death, officials said.

With flu activity remaining high, health officials encourage people six months and older to get vaccinated.

On Tuesday, officials confirmed Harris County's first flu-related death of a child. A 10-year-old girl with underlying health conditions died this month, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The flu season lasts through May.

Health officials in Harris County said children should be vaccinated for the flu, even if they have already gotten sick.

