Looking to chow down on some Thai fare? A new spot has you covered. The fresh arrival to Greater Heights, called Street Food Thai Market, is located at 1010 W. Calvacade St.
This newcomer--located in the former Asia Market Thai Lao Food space--transitioned into a Thai-style street food eatery earlier this month. It now offers a completely revamped menu featuring a variety of popular Thai mainstays.
Expect to see dishes like boat noodles with sliced beef and meatballs in beef broth, marinated pork shoulder served with sticky rice and tamarind sauce and tofu, shrimp or chicken pad thai.
There's a selection of sides on offer, too, such as spring rolls, fish cakes and Thai-style sausage.
Rounding things out are drinks like Thai iced tea, Thai green tea and fresh coconut juice.
Street Food Thai Market has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Jonathan N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 5th, said: "I came here for their soft opening today for lunch and had their basil chicken. It was delicious! I've had this dish at other Thai restaurants, but this one was by far the best I've had."
Yelper Foodsnob N. added: "I am very particular with foods but I have to say this place has authentic delicious Thai food. Every plate is freshly made from the chefs with passion. Friendly host and wait staffs."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Street Food Thai Market is open daily from 11am-8pm.
'Street Food Thai Market' Opens In The Heights
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories