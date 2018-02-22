SCHOOL THREAT

Police say 12-year-old threatened to "shoot-up" KIPP school in Sharpstown

Police say a 12-year-old threatened to "shoot-up" Kipp in Sharpstown. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a 12-year-old boy threatened to shoot up KIPP Sharpstown College Prep school with an AR-15.

Speaking at a news conference on school safety, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said, "Just this morning, at KIPP, Sharpstown campus at 8440 Westpark, a 12-year-old male threatened to use an AR-15 to "shoot up the school."

The KIPP Sharpstown College Prep has an enrollment of more than 400 students, grades 5 through 8.

In a statement, KIPP said, "Yesterday, a KIPP Sharpstown College Prep student wrote an essay that contained some disturbing language and images. Upon reviewing the essay, school officials immediately notified the Houston Police Department. The student has been removed from campus. At KIPP, the safety of our students remains our highest priority."

SEE ALSO: Schools on edge after week of lockdowns and alleged threats on social media
These are just some of the school districts where students have been charged with making terroristic threats following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida last week.

