Police say a 12-year-old boy threatened to shoot up KIPP Sharpstown College Prep school with an AR-15.Speaking at a news conference on school safety, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said, "Just this morning, at KIPP, Sharpstown campus at 8440 Westpark, a 12-year-old male threatened to use an AR-15 to "shoot up the school."The KIPP Sharpstown College Prep has an enrollment of more than 400 students, grades 5 through 8.In a statement, KIPP said, "Yesterday, a KIPP Sharpstown College Prep student wrote an essay that contained some disturbing language and images. Upon reviewing the essay, school officials immediately notified the Houston Police Department. The student has been removed from campus. At KIPP, the safety of our students remains our highest priority."