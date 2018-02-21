Officials: Mom failed to take daughter to hospital which led to child's death

Mom failed to take daughter to hospital which led to child's death, officials said. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 20-year-old mother has been charged with injury to a child after she neglected to take her daughter to the hospital, officials said.

Investigators said Kaitlyn Elizondo failed to provide the child proper healthcare, which resulted in the toddler's death.

Documents state that Elizondo -- who is deaf -- failed to take her 2-year-old daughter to the hospital after she could not eat or drink anything without vomiting and having abdominal pain on Sept. 26.

After days of the same symptoms, the toddler could no longer walk.

Elizondo's boyfriend told investigators that he found the 2-year-old unresponsive and foaming at the mouth, according to court documents.

This child was pronounced dead hours after arriving at the hospital on Sept. 29.

According to court documents, Elizondo was charged in October 2017 for the crime. On Tuesday, she was finally taken to jail.

Bond has been set for $50,000.
