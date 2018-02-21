RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Local clergy says Billy Graham's impact is unmatched

Houston clergy members react to the death of the Reverand Billy Graham. (Joel Osteen)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Billy Graham dedicated his life to serving God and spreading the gospel. He had an unbelievable and unmatched impact on the clergy and beyond.

For many, he was the preacher on TV, but he was much more than that.

As recently as Hurricane Harvey his real-world influence could be seen in Houston.

Joel Osteen talks abou the impact of Rev. Billy Graham



Graham preached at the Astrodome and Rice University and all over the world. It was during a crusade at Rice that he preached the importance of having your sins forgiven.

"War can come, death can come, I'm ready. My sins are forgiven, I have eternal life. I am going to spend eternity with Christ. That makes me an optimist," said Graham.

Joel Osteen reacts to the death of Rev. Billy Graham



Those who knew the man are saddened by the loss, but they know Graham has gone home.

His influence on the clergy cannot be matched.

Here are just some of the local reactions to Graham's death.

"From his first major event in Fort Worth in 1951 to his final event in Dallas in 2002, Billy Graham brought the message of God's love to stadiums and arenas across Texas," said Governor Greg Abbott.

ABC13 archive video of Rev. Billy Graham at Rice Stadium



William Martin, a senior fellow in religion and public policy at Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy and author of "A Prophet With Honor: The Billy Graham Story" said, in part, "He hobnobbed with the famous, the wealthy and the powerful around the world, yet seemed surprised that people were interested in him. He often seemed to have the kind of wonder of a small-town boy. He was both genuinely humble and genuinely ambitious and aware of the tension between those inclinations. He was not a perfect man, but he was an uncommonly good one."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered state flags to be lowered to half-staff on the day of Graham's funeral.
