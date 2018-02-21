SPORTS
Astros pitching prospect Forrest Whitley suspended for violating drug program

Astros pitching prospect Forrest Whitley has been suspended for violating the drug program. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston Astros minor leaguer Forrest Whitley, one of the game's top pitching prospects, has been suspended 50 games for a violation of minor league baseball's drug program, according to sources.

Whitley, 20, was the Astros' first-round pick in 2016 (17th overall). A product of Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio, Whitley advanced from low-A ball to Double-A last season; he had a 1.84 ERA in four appearances for Double-A Corpus Christi in 2017.

Astros GM talks about Astro minor leaguer Forrest Whitley's suspension for drug violation


The Astros have fended off recent trade interest in the 6-foot-7 right-hander, who is ranked eighth among the top 100 prospects this spring, according to ESPN's Keith Law.


