EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3119096" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Astros GM talks about Astro minor leaguer Forrest Whitley's suspension for drug violation

Jeff Luhnow responds to the Forrest Whitley news. Obviously the team is disappointed #astros pic.twitter.com/MKI5OVRYje — David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) February 21, 2018

I'm very surprised by Forrest Whitley suspension. Really talented young prospect for the #Astros. 50 game ban. — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) February 21, 2018

Houston Astros minor leaguer Forrest Whitley, one of the game's top pitching prospects, has been suspended 50 games for a violation of minor league baseball's drug program, according to sources.Whitley, 20, was the Astros' first-round pick in 2016 (17th overall). A product of Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio, Whitley advanced from low-A ball to Double-A last season; he had a 1.84 ERA in four appearances for Double-A Corpus Christi in 2017.The Astros have fended off recent trade interest in the 6-foot-7 right-hander, who is ranked eighth among the top 100 prospects this spring, according to ESPN's Keith Law.