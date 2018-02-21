Adoptive parents accused of locking up kids without food and water

TUCSON, Arizona --Two adoptive parents from Arizona have been arrested on charges of child abuse.
Pima County authorities say the four children, ages 6 to 12, in their care had limited access to food, water and light.
Deputies say the children were kept in separate bedrooms, which were locked from the outside, with no access to food, water, lights, or bathroom facilities for up to 12 hours at a time on a regular basis. One bedroom had only a bucket as a toilet.
One of the children escaped through a bedroom window and went to a local business, asking to use a telephone.
The clerk, noting the age and disheveled condition of the child, called 911. The children were immediately removed from the home.
Benito, 69, and Carol Gutierrez, 64, were arrested and each charged with three counts of child abuse.
