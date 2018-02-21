School cancels plan to raffle off AR-15 following shooting

A high school decided not to raffle off an AR-15 rifle just one week after the deadly school shooting in Florida.The rifle was donated to Batesville High School in Arkansas to be used in a school fundraiser raffle.After the shooting in Florida, the Batesville principal decided it wasn't the best idea to use the weapon in the raffle.An AR-15 was used in the shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School."In light of recent events and in light of school safety, I would not endorse a gun as a fundraiser item," said Principal David Campbell.The school says it will refund people who already bought tickets to the raffle or swap out the gun for a new item.