School cancels plan to raffle off AR-15 following shooting

BATESVILLE, Arkansas --
A high school decided not to raffle off an AR-15 rifle just one week after the deadly school shooting in Florida.

The rifle was donated to Batesville High School in Arkansas to be used in a school fundraiser raffle.

After the shooting in Florida, the Batesville principal decided it wasn't the best idea to use the weapon in the raffle.

An AR-15 was used in the shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

"In light of recent events and in light of school safety, I would not endorse a gun as a fundraiser item," said Principal David Campbell.

The school says it will refund people who already bought tickets to the raffle or swap out the gun for a new item.
