Driver in possible stolen truck leads police on wild chase through Los Angeles

EMBED </>More Videos

Metro Gold Line trains were stopped Tuesday night after a suspect drove a possible stolen truck into an underground train tunnel. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California --
A wild police chase interrupted subway service Tuesday night when a suspect drove a possible stolen truck into an underground train tunnel.

He was taken into custody, authorities said, but police are still looking for a female passenger and were sending canine units into the tunnel to help with the search.

A robbery suspect T-boned a taxi in Boyle Heights while leading police on a wild chase through East L.A.



Before ending up on the tracks, the man led police on a wild high-speed chase through East L.A., sometimes driving on the wrong side of the road and even onto sidewalks.

He nearly hit at least one pedestrian and T-boned a taxi before driving into the underground Metro tunnel in Boyle Heights.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
police chasehigh-speed chasemetrotrainsstolen caru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Show More
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
More Video