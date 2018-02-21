Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said deputies may have thwarted a student's plot to open fire at El Camino High School in Whittier.Deputies with the Norwalk sheriff's station responded to the school on Friday to investigate a criminal threats call. The deputies learned a school security officer overheard a "disgruntled student" threaten a school shooting.The investigation resulted in finding a collection of weapons and ballistic evidence at the student's home, authorities said.Authorities did not provide further details Tuesday, but said they will be holding a press conference Wednesday morning.The threat came only two days after a former student opened fire and killed 17 students and faculty at a Florida high school.