Shooting plot at El Camino High School in Whittier thwarted, police say

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said deputies may have thwarted a student's plot to open fire at El Camino High School in Whittier. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
WHITTIER, California --
Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said deputies may have thwarted a student's plot to open fire at El Camino High School in Whittier.

Deputies with the Norwalk sheriff's station responded to the school on Friday to investigate a criminal threats call. The deputies learned a school security officer overheard a "disgruntled student" threaten a school shooting.

The investigation resulted in finding a collection of weapons and ballistic evidence at the student's home, authorities said.

Authorities did not provide further details Tuesday, but said they will be holding a press conference Wednesday morning.

The threat came only two days after a former student opened fire and killed 17 students and faculty at a Florida high school.
