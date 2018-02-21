SHOPPING

You'll get a charge out of this and save money

EMBED </>More Videos

Mighty Charger helps you recharge your used batteries. (KTRK)

By
Today's totally worth it Wednesday gadget is the Mighty Charger and you'll think it's mighty cool because it charges not only your rechargeable batteries like NiCD and NiMH batteries, but it will charge your disposable alkaline batteries as well. Yes alkaline.

Just insert any AA, AAA or 9-volt battery in the slots and plug it into the wall.

The flashing lights mean the batteries are charging.

If the light above the battery doesn't come on, it means the battery is too far gone and won't take a charge.

It takes about three hours to charged AA or AAA and six hours to recharge a 9-volt battery. When the light stops flashing, they're charged.

The batteries don't hold a charge as long as new batteries but you can recharge them up to 20 times. Never try to charge a corroded or leaking battery, and never charge lithium ion batteries.


The Mighty Charger is usually $20 but it is selling on Amazon for $10.99.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersave moneymoneygadgetsamazonstretch your dollar
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Costco offering 'Military Hour' shopping event
How long you've got to use Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Toys 'R' Us closing: Social media gets nostalgic
Dollar store grocery items at a fraction of the cost
Katy Mills Mall is finally ready to leave the 90s behind
More Shopping
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video