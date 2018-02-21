EDUCATION

Pasadena student suspended for fainting returns to school Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

A student who was suspended for fainting in class will go back to school Wednesday. (KTRK)

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
A Pasadena ISD student who was suspended for allegedly using drugs after she fainted in class will return to school today.

Jazmin Garcia, 15, was suspended in January from Pasadena Memorial High School for being under the influence of an unidentified substance.

However, Garcia and her family told ABC13 it wasn't drugs, but a neurological condition.

Garcia went to the doctor at the time and had a drug test. She said the results were negative.

EMBED More News Videos

Teen says medical condition led to her school suspension, not drugs.


Her family is now calling on Pasadena ISD to change its policies.

They plan to hold a news conference this afternoon.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationschoolpasadena ISDmedicalPasadena
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
100 percent of seniors at Denver school accepted to colleges
Student says he was paddled for gun control walkout
North Texas teachers get pistol training
Match Day 2018: Medical students get a peek into their future
More Education
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Show More
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
More Video