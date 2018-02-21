PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --A Pasadena ISD student who was suspended for allegedly using drugs after she fainted in class will return to school today.
Jazmin Garcia, 15, was suspended in January from Pasadena Memorial High School for being under the influence of an unidentified substance.
However, Garcia and her family told ABC13 it wasn't drugs, but a neurological condition.
Garcia went to the doctor at the time and had a drug test. She said the results were negative.
Her family is now calling on Pasadena ISD to change its policies.
They plan to hold a news conference this afternoon.