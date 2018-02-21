Channel your inner Viking with axe throwing in Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3118202" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jaime Spencer is now the Lumbar Lord after finding he has a knack for throwing axes.

You can unleash your inner lumberjack or Viking with the help of some sharp axes at one increasingly popular axe throwing venue.Sarah Sed opened Houston Axe Throwing on Larkwood Drive last summer in southwest Houston. The venue has two lanes and expansion is possible."It's quite satisfying once you stick it into the wood, and you want to do it again," said Sed. "It's a novel thing. It's new."Sed opened the four axe throwing lane venue last summer. She said customers are curious at first, and then quickly get the hang of it.Houston Axe Throwing offers two types of axes. Customers are first given a lesson in safety and technique before being allowed to throw the axes. Customers are also allowed to bring out targets to pin up."We currently offer and let people bring in things that they print out," said Sed. "We do that for break ups. We call that axe your exes."Houston Axe Throwing is also a part of the World Axe Throwing League."It came naturally to me," said Jaime Spencer. "Growing up, I always liked throwing things -- knives, ninja stars, axes when I could.Spencer liked the sport so much that he decided to join the league. Last year, he won the title of Lumber Lord.Spencer jokes that he looks like a Viking, and the experience made him feel like one, too."Once it gets bigger here, then we can join into nationwide competitions and score high enough to go to other cities and compete," said Spencer.In order to participate, you must be 18 or older and wear closed-toe shoes. A two and a half hour standard session will cost you about $35.