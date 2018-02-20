While Hurricane Harvey will go down as one of the worst tragedies in our history, a little girl is showing us a breathtakingly beautiful sign of hope.New video into the Eyewitness News room shows Emily being reunited with a toy lost in the floods."Pink baby," she says."That's your pink baby. I found her. And I kept her with me and I cleaned her up," her aunt said. "And she had a bath.""But why does she have that?" she asked."That's just because whenever we came back to the house, she was a little bit dirty," her aunt said.Her aunt went to social media for help finding the toy lost during the evacuation, and Emily got it back just in time for her birthday.