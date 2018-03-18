5 Spots To Score A Deal On Sandwiches In Houston

4 Girls Deli

If you're used to bringing a bag lunch to save money, good news: deals on your favorite lunchtime sandwiches await. We've found five spots around Houston that are offering discounts on all kinds of sandwiches, no matter what you're craving--and many of them are for more than one person, meaning you can bring a friend or coworker along for lunch.These sandwich artisans "founded their own shop after taking a pass on the franchise route," writes Groupon, "crafting such specialties as Kristin's turkey cranberry on sourdough and Kylie's reuben with corned beef or pastrami. The handhelds also take the form of hot-pressed buffalo-chicken paninis, meatball and provolone po'boys, and falafel pita pockets.": A $15 voucher for $9, three $10 vouchers (for separate visits) for $16.50, or five "lunch box" combos (normally $55) for $40"Operated by a Maine transplant and decorated with photographs of coastal Maine, Maine-ly Sandwiches offers a taste of the East Coast and specializes in a sandwich native to the Pine Tree State: the lobster roll," Groupon writes. "The eatery's chefs steam fresh lobsters, pull the succulent meat from claws and tails, and mix in a bit of mayonnaise before piling the creamy seafood onto toasted, buttered rolls...The menu also includes crab rolls and veggie sandwiches, as well as gourmet soups.": A sandwich meal (1/2 lobster or crab roll, chowder or chips, and a drink) for two people for $29 (normally $42) or for four people for $58 (normally $84)"Family-owned Mesquite Cottage specializes in burgers and chicken sandwiches grilled to perfection on mesquite wood and served on sweet sourdough buns," says Groupon. "Unique burgers can be created with a visit to the fresh salad bar, which houses an array of tasty toppings." Options include the El Paso burger with pepperjack, guacamole, and onion rings, or the Ultimate chicken sandwich, with cheese, onions, and mushrooms.: Two burgers or chicken sandwiches with fries for $14 (normally $24), or four burgers or chicken sandwiches with fries for $25 (normally $48)This popular chain's sub sandwiches "take on a variety of shapes, sizes, and styles, ranging from the prime rib mushroom and Swiss to the classic Italian, donning black olives, mozzarella, red-wine vinaigrette, and plentiful sliced meats," Groupon writes. "Those closely monitoring their waistlines can take unabashed bites of sandwiches that have fewer than 500 calories, such as the pork Cuban, Baja-chicken, and veggie-caprese subs.": An 8" sub, chips, and a fountain drink for one person for $7 (normally $10.50) or for two people for $14 (normally $21)"At Shish Kabob Cafe, customers find classic Mediterranean cuisine with a modern twist," says Groupon. "Using only the freshest, high-quality ingredients, chefs satisfy appetites with gyros wrapped in warm pita bread," with fillings ranging from chicken or lamb shawarma to falafel and hummus. Other sandwich options include kofta (meatballs), or fish with the special "house blend" sauce.: $15 of food and drinks for two people for $9, or $30 of food and drinks for four people for $17