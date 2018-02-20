Uber Eats driver accused of killing customer outside condo

EMBED </>More Videos

Police said Robert Bivines allegedly shot the victim while still seated inside the Uber. (KTRK)

ATLANTA, Georgia --
An Uber Eats driver accused of killing one of his customers is now behind bars.

Atlanta police said Robert Bivines was charged for allegedly shooting the man to death after dropping off his order.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday outside Ryan Thornton's condo building, WGCL-TV reports.

Police said the two men allegedly got into an argument. That is when Bivines allegedly fired from inside the vehicle, striking Thornton.

Thornton was rushed to the hospital, but later died.

Uber said its policy prohibits riders and drivers from carrying guns inside the vehicle while using the app.

"We are shocked and saddened by this news. We are working with the Atlanta Police, and our hearts go out to those involved," Uber said in a statement.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
uberu.s. & worlddeadly shootingarrestfightmurderGeorgia
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video