Uber Eats driver accused of killing customer outside condo

An Uber Eats driver accused of killing one of his customers is now behind bars.Atlanta police said Robert Bivines was charged for allegedly shooting the man to death after dropping off his order.The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday outside Ryan Thornton's condo building,Police said the two men allegedly got into an argument. That is when Bivines allegedly fired from inside the vehicle, striking Thornton.Thornton was rushed to the hospital, but later died.Uber said its policy prohibits riders and drivers from carrying guns inside the vehicle while using the app."We are shocked and saddened by this news. We are working with the Atlanta Police, and our hearts go out to those involved," Uber said in a statement.