Here are a few puppies that are looking for forever homes; adopt a dog today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Are you looking for a new best friend? Well, BARC has some puppies that are currently waiting for their forever homes.
Although this list gives you a general idea of what animals are available, the best thing to do is to visit the shelter in person or email BARC at BARCadoptions@HoustonTX.gov.
If you wish to go in person to view a dog or cat, the BARC shelter is located at 3200 Carr Street, Houston, Texas 77026.
Pet Adoption Requirements
- 18 years of age with a current driver's license or ID
- Proof of current address (i.e. water bill, utility bill, etc.)
- Permission of all adults living at the residence
- Other animals residing with you must be current on vaccinations and dogs should be current on heartworm prevention