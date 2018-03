Here are a few puppies that are looking for forever homes; adopt a dog today

18 years of age with a current driver's license or ID

Proof of current address (i.e. water bill, utility bill, etc.)

Permission of all adults living at the residence

Other animals residing with you must be current on vaccinations and dogs should be current on heartworm prevention

Are you looking for a new best friend? Well, BARC has some puppies that are currently waiting for their forever homes.Although this list gives you a general idea of what animals are available, the best thing to do is to visit the shelter in person or email BARC at BARCadoptions@HoustonTX.gov.If you wish to go in person to view a dog or cat, the BARC shelter is located at 3200 Carr Street, Houston, Texas 77026.