Adios, Astros - Players we'll miss rooting for this year

2017 Astros that won't be returning this season (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It took teamwork to make the Houston Astros' championship dream work last season, but not all the players are returning for this season's run.

These players won't be wearing an Astros jersey this year:

Pitcher Luke Gregerson is now a St. Louis Cardinal.

Pitcher Francisco Liriano is currently a free agent.

Pitcher Joe Musgrove is now a Pittsburgh Pirate.

Pitcher Mike Fiers is now a Detroit Tiger.

Catcher Juan Centeno is now a Texas Ranger.

Outfielder Carlos Beltran has retired.

Outfielder Cameron Maybin is now a free agent.
