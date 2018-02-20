HOUSTON ASTROS

After World Series, Carlos Correa working on improvements

EMBED </>More Videos

After World Series, Correa still working on improvements (KTRK)

By
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (KTRK) --
The core of the Astros is still so very young.

Jose Altuve is 27. George Springer is 28. One of the youngest is Carlos Correa, who at just 23 years old is entering his fourth season. Correa, though, has accomplished so much.

Last season, Correa hit 24 home runs with a .315 batting average, even after missing time with a torn thumb ligament.

This offseason he worked on some parts of his game that were lacking.

"I worked on some of my weaknesses from last year," Correa said without revealing specifics. "I tried to get better at it and I'm still working on that this spring, so I can be ready for day one."

While Altuve is the heart and George Springer is the prankster, Correa is the affectionate one. You can see how much he loves this team.

"When you have such a good chemistry with these guys, you want to be around these group of guys," Correa explained. "We love every single one of the guys in this clubhouse."

His big brother in the infield is Altuve. They share a bond and respect.

"Turning double plays and being the cleanup hitter after he gets on base, 50 percent of the time, is great for me. I love playing next to him and he makes me a better player," Correa said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosspring trainingMLBFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ASTROS
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings tomorrow
Jose Altuve finalizes 7-year, $163.5M deal with Astros
Astros, Altuve agree on 7-year $163.5M contract
Jose Altuve reportedly agrees to 5-year, $151 million extension with Astros
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings tomorrow
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Show More
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
More Video