The core of the Astros is still so very young.Jose Altuve is 27. George Springer is 28. One of the youngest is Carlos Correa, who at just 23 years old is entering his fourth season. Correa, though, has accomplished so much.Last season, Correa hit 24 home runs with a .315 batting average, even after missing time with a torn thumb ligament.This offseason he worked on some parts of his game that were lacking."I worked on some of my weaknesses from last year," Correa said without revealing specifics. "I tried to get better at it and I'm still working on that this spring, so I can be ready for day one."While Altuve is the heart and George Springer is the prankster, Correa is the affectionate one. You can see how much he loves this team."When you have such a good chemistry with these guys, you want to be around these group of guys," Correa explained. "We love every single one of the guys in this clubhouse."His big brother in the infield is Altuve. They share a bond and respect."Turning double plays and being the cleanup hitter after he gets on base, 50 percent of the time, is great for me. I love playing next to him and he makes me a better player," Correa said.