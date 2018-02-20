2 students accused of violent threats at La Porte HS

Two La Porte High School students were taken into custody after they allegedly made threats of violence against their school. (KTRK)

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
The rash of threats against Houston area schools continue with news of the arrests of two La Porte High School students.

Officials at La Porte ISD said two students are accused of making separate and unrelated threats of violence against the school.

The district did not describe the alleged threats, but said they were both reported to the La Porte Police Department.

La Porte police took both students into custody on Tuesday. Their names are not being released because they are minors.

The alleged threats come nearly a week after a gunman killed 17 people at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
