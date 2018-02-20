HOUSTON ASTROS

Astros' McCullers says he has nothing to prove to be the ace

EMBED </>More Videos

McCullers says he has nothing to prove to be an 'ace' (KTRK)

By
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (KTRK) --
Baseball dynasties are built on pitching, and the Astros are very aware of that.

The team has a very strong staff. We've seen Justin Verlander and Dallas Keuchel at their best, and we have seen Lance McCullers Jr. play at the level.

Last season, McCullers was an All-Star but injured his back after the break. That injury cost him some time away.

Even with the injury, he was excellent in the postseason. McCullers says being a youngster on such a complete staff allows him pace, but make no mistake about it, he wants to be a frontline ace.

"I don't have to prove anything to anybody," says McCullers. "When I am out there and healthy, I am an All-Star, World Series champion pitcher. I just think consistency and being out there is the key for me."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosspring trainingMLBFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ASTROS
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings tomorrow
Jose Altuve finalizes 7-year, $163.5M deal with Astros
Astros, Altuve agree on 7-year $163.5M contract
Jose Altuve reportedly agrees to 5-year, $151 million extension with Astros
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings tomorrow
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video