Astros' McCullers says he has nothing to prove to be the ace

Baseball dynasties are built on pitching, and the Astros are very aware of that.The team has a very strong staff. We've seen Justin Verlander and Dallas Keuchel at their best, and we have seen Lance McCullers Jr. play at the level.Last season, McCullers was an All-Star but injured his back after the break. That injury cost him some time away.Even with the injury, he was excellent in the postseason. McCullers says being a youngster on such a complete staff allows him pace, but make no mistake about it, he wants to be a frontline ace."I don't have to prove anything to anybody," says McCullers. "When I am out there and healthy, I am an All-Star, World Series champion pitcher. I just think consistency and being out there is the key for me."