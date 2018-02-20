HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Debris possibly washed away by Hurricane Harvey is creating a mess and environmental hazard along the Houston Ship Channel.
The trash is visible for as far as the eye can see.
"I couldn't believe those pictures," Channelview resident Homero Gonzalez said.
Plastic bottles, tires, and other debris litter part of the Houston Ship Channel's banks, not far from the San Jacinto Monument.
A pile local officials believe may have been created from Hurricane Harvey carrying trash through the Buffalo Bayou.
"I think that's just wild," Houston resident Sara Brown said. "You see the effect downtown where we live. But I'm out here, and don't know the effects of it."
The Galveston Bay Foundation said over the past couple of weeks they have received reports of trash in the area.
"We've started talking about an initial volunteer clean up to start cleaning up that site," Galveston Bay Foundation Water Quality Manager Sarah Gossett said. "Knowing that the problem is so big, it's going to take more than one group of volunteers."
Neighbors used the group's Galveston Bay Action Network app, a grassroots tool the agency uses to help neighbors resolve issues in a matter of hours.
"We'll also get sanitary overflows, leaking pipes, stuff like that, that all get resolved relatively quickly because of these reports," Gossett said.
The debris piled aren't only an eyesore. Gossett said it could have a devastating impact on the wildlife.
Birds and other creatures confused the plastic for food.
It's a big mess, but neighbors hope to see it gone soon.
"I think that needs to be taken care of," Brown said. "It's so sad. We've been out here today. It's kind of a nice getaway and it's sad to see that's just sitting there."