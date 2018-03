EMBED >More News Videos ABC's Maggie Rulli has the latest on the Florida students heading to state capital to push for gun law changes.

Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal are showing their support for Florida school shooting victims.The couple released a statement saying they will be donating $500,000 to help pay for the "March for Our Lives" demonstration, which is being led by the teen survivors of the school shooting massacre in Florida earlier this month.The march will be held on March 24 in Washington D.C. to demand action on gun control.The couple said they will join the march because their "children's lives depend on it."The full statement read: