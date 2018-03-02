3 New Spots To Score Coffee In Houston

Golden Bagels & Coffee
3119 White Oak Dr., The Heights
"All of your bagel dreams have come true," Golden Bagels & Coffee boldly declares on its website. Specializing in freshly made New York-style bagels with a a "Gulf Coast twist," Golden Bagels has a wide variety of flavors, including poppy, sesame seed, honey whole wheat and the "everything."
Spreads--which are also made in-house--include scallion dill, maple pecan, lox and sun-dried tomato.
Drinks feature locally roasted coffee beans from Katz Coffee, and Golden offers mainstays like cappuccinos, flat whites, lattes, nitro cold brew and a matcha latte.
Golden Bagels & Coffee currently holds 3.5 stars out of 72 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Eric B. said: "After three years of living behind this building, the business that I once referred to as the Zombie Apocalypse house, it has opened! They have been extremely well received by the neighborhood. So much so that the line often spills out onto the street."
And Peter K. wrote: "The coffee we ordered was excellent!! I lamented that one can never get a proper espresso at home unless one shells out a few grand for the rig (theirs is a glorious yellow Italian set-up). My wife had a cappuccino, which she reported was first rate. My espresso was fantastic."
Golden Bagels & Coffee is open weekdays from 6am-3pm, and weekends from 7am-3pm.
Giant Leap Coffee
3302 Canal St., East End
Located within the Headquarters co-working space Giant Leap Coffee offers coffee beans from Amaya Roasting and mainstays like espresso, cappuccino, flat white and cortado.
Along with coffee, customers can opt for options that include locally made kombucha, teas, and a selection of beer and wine. For food, look for pastries, salads and more from local vendors.
Giant Leap Coffee's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Nick A., who reviewed Giant Leap Coffee on January 15th, wrote: "New place in the neighborhood with good coffee and they have beer. There is not really much more to say after that because that is all that I was looking for."
Kevin Samantha O. noted: "This amazing new coffee shop serves up an out-of-this-world brew! The wife and I were lucky enough to catch them on their very first day, and both the decaf and full caf cappucinos were top notch."
Yelper Christina B. wrote: "Went to the grand opening today and was thoroughly impressed. I wasn't sure what to get, but one of the folks on staff recommended a cortado. Delicious!"
Giant Leap Coffee is open weekdays from 7am-7pm, and weekends from 8am-5pm.
Starbucks
1801 Richmond Ave., Montrose
This new Starbucks is located in a former Shell gas station, which closed in 2015.
Like its other outposts, customers can expect drinks like frappuccinos, lattes, mochas, hot breakfast sandwiches and more. This location also offers nitro cold brew.
And for folks on the go, there's a drive-through.
Yelp users are still warming up to Starbucks, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of seven reviews on the site.
Yelper Bethany K., who was one of the first users to visit Starbucks on January 6th, wrote: "It's really awesome having this new Starbucks in our neighborhood. I've gone in a few times to do work and have always been able to find a seat with an outlet (they have Wi-Fi too)."
And Lisa C. wrote: "Along with having all the bells and whistles of a state-of-the-art Starbucks (a nice large screen to double check your order if you're going through the drive-through), it's large--in terms of parking, indoor and outdoor seating."
Starbucks is open daily from 5:30am-10pm.