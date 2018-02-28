Cheers! When it comes to living a long life, booze may actually help you live longer than hitting the treadmill.
A new study claims that people who drink two glasses of wine or beer a day tend to live longer than those who abstained.
Dr. Claudia Kawas, a specialist in neurology from the University of California, and researchers discovered that those who drink a moderate amount of alcohol were 18 percent less likely to die early, according to British online newspaper The Independent. Those who exercise daily reduce the risk of premature death by 11 percent, the Independent reported.
Kawas this week presented the most recent results from The 90+ Study at the American Association for the Advancement of Science's annual meeting in Austin, Texas. At the meeting, the Independent reports, Kawas said she firmly believes "that modest drinking improves longevity."
While both drinking beer or wine in moderation and exercise appear to increase lifespans, the study results show that those who consume alcohol benefit even more.
