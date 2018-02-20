HOUSTON --Houston has welcomed an unprecedented number of excellent new restaurants over the past year, as last week's record-breaking number of James Beard semifinalist nominations demonstrates. Now, one of Texas' foremost food authorities has added her own praise for the city's ascendant culinary scene.
Texas Monthly food editor Pat Sharpe has ranked four Houston establishments on her list of Texas' best new restaurants. That's up from two last year. Dallas and Austin each earn two spots on the list with Fort Worth and San Antonio claiming the other two places. New restaurants that opened between December 1, 2016, and December 1, 2017, are eligible for inclusion in the article, which is titled "Where to Eat Now," but reopened restaurants that kept their original names - Sharpe cites the French Room in Dallas - are not.
"There will be steaks- that's a given. And Mexican food. And Gulf seafood," Sharpe writes. "But our annual roundup of the ten best new restaurants in Texas contains surprises too, including a place with a Canadian chef, as well as a Japanese-Texan mash-up that almost defies description. I've been putting together this list since 2002, and I can't remember a year that included two such distinct outliers."
