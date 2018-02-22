POLITICS

Clemency rare for death row convicts in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

The last Texas death row inmate to be granted clemency was Kenneth Eugene Foster, who was convicted in a 1996 capital murder.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
By the numbers, Bart Whitaker's chance at clemency looked like a long shot.

Even his father, Kent Whitaker, seemed less than sure that Gov. Greg Abbott would commute his son's execution as he visited with him Thursday morning.

But about 40 minutes before Bart was scheduled to be put to death in Huntsville, the phone rang.

Abbott commuted Whitaker's death sentence, and chose to send him to prison for the rest of his life.

The decision was the state's first commutation of a capital murder sentence since 2007, and comes on the heels of the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole's recommendation of clemency for Whitaker, who was convicted nearly a decade ago in the murders of his mother and brother in Sugar Land.

While sentence commutations are rare in Texas, Abbott's predecessor, then-Gov. Rick Perry, had a documented history of granting clemency.

Clemency recommended for Sugar Land man who murdered mother and brother
EMBED More News Videos

Father of death row inmate pleads for mercy ahead of Feb. execution



According to data from the Texas Tribune, Kenneth Eugene Foster was the last Texas inmate to have his or her sentence commuted. Perry commuted Foster's sentence on September 28, 2007.

Foster was convicted and sentenced to death for his role in the 1996 capital murder of Michael LaHood.

Perry's office said in a statement then that "Foster sought to have his death sentence commuted to a life sentence, arguing that he did not shoot the victim, but merely drove the car...that the actual killer was riding (in)."

After a Supreme Court ruling in 2005, Perry also granted clemency to 28 death row inmates who had committed their crimes while they were under the age of 18.

Additionally, Perry previously commuted the death sentences of two convicts who were judged to be mentally handicapped.

In all, data shows the state has commuted 32 sentences since 2004.

LIST: Recent sentence commutations in Texas
  • Whitaker, Thomas Bartlett - 2/22/2018
  • Foster, Kenneth Eugene - 9/28/2007
  • Lane, Doil Edward - 4/11/2007
  • Acuna, Robert Aaron - 9/21/2005
  • Wilson, Geno - 9/20/2005
  • Williams, Nanon - 9/19/2005
  • Williams, Bruce Lee - 9/18/2005
  • Villarreal, Raul - 9/17/2005
  • Tran, Son Vu Khai - 9/16/2005
  • Springsteen, Robert IV - 9/15/2005
  • Soriano, Oswaldo - 9/14/2005
  • Solomon, Christopher Julian - 9/13/2005
  • Salinas, Jorge Alfredo - 9/12/2005
  • Reeves, Whitney - 9/11/2005
  • Perez, Efrain - 9/10/2005
  • Monterrubio, Jose Ignacio - 9/9/2005
  • Lopez, Michael - 9/8/2005
  • Little, Leo Gordon - 9/7/2005
  • Jones, Anzel - 9/6/2005
  • Johnson, Eddie - 9/5/2005
  • Jackson, Jimmy - 9/4/2005
  • Guillen, Derek Jermaine - 9/3/2005
  • Dixon, Tony Tyrone - 9/2/2005
  • Dickens, Justin - 9/1/2005
  • Dewberry, John Curtis - 8/31/2005
  • Cobb, Raymond Levi - 8/30/2005
  • Capetillo, Edward Brian - 8/29/2005
  • Bernal, Johnnie - 8/28/2005
  • Arthur, Mark Sam - 8/27/2005
  • Arroyo, Randy Baez - 8/26/2005
  • Alvarado, Steven Brian - 8/25/2005
  • Smith, Robert - 6/21/2004
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsprisontexas newsmurdergreg abbottrick perryAustin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
Analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Trump to call for death penalty for drug traffickers in opioid plan
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
More Politics
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video