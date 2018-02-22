Clemency rare for death row convicts in Texas

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2969671" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Father of death row inmate pleads for mercy ahead of Feb. execution

Whitaker, Thomas Bartlett - 2/22/2018

Foster, Kenneth Eugene - 9/28/2007

Lane, Doil Edward - 4/11/2007

Acuna, Robert Aaron - 9/21/2005

Wilson, Geno - 9/20/2005

Williams, Nanon - 9/19/2005

Williams, Bruce Lee - 9/18/2005

Villarreal, Raul - 9/17/2005

Tran, Son Vu Khai - 9/16/2005

Springsteen, Robert IV - 9/15/2005

Soriano, Oswaldo - 9/14/2005

Solomon, Christopher Julian - 9/13/2005

Salinas, Jorge Alfredo - 9/12/2005

Reeves, Whitney - 9/11/2005

Perez, Efrain - 9/10/2005

Monterrubio, Jose Ignacio - 9/9/2005

Lopez, Michael - 9/8/2005

Little, Leo Gordon - 9/7/2005

Jones, Anzel - 9/6/2005

Johnson, Eddie - 9/5/2005

Jackson, Jimmy - 9/4/2005

Guillen, Derek Jermaine - 9/3/2005

Dixon, Tony Tyrone - 9/2/2005

Dickens, Justin - 9/1/2005

Dewberry, John Curtis - 8/31/2005

Cobb, Raymond Levi - 8/30/2005

Capetillo, Edward Brian - 8/29/2005

Bernal, Johnnie - 8/28/2005

Arthur, Mark Sam - 8/27/2005

Arroyo, Randy Baez - 8/26/2005

Alvarado, Steven Brian - 8/25/2005

Smith, Robert - 6/21/2004

By the numbers, Bart Whitaker's chance at clemency looked like a long shot.Even his father, Kent Whitaker, seemed less than sure that Gov. Greg Abbott would commute his son's execution as he visited with him Thursday morning.But about 40 minutes before Bart was scheduled to be put to death in Huntsville, the phone rang.Abbott commuted Whitaker's death sentence, and chose to send him to prison for the rest of his life.The decision was the state's first commutation of a capital murder sentence since 2007, and comes on the heels of the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole's, who was convicted nearly a decade ago in the murders of his mother and brother in Sugar Land.While sentence commutations are rare in Texas, Abbott's predecessor, then-Gov. Rick Perry, had a documented history of granting clemency.According to data from the Texas Tribune, Kenneth Eugene Foster was the last Texas inmate to have his or her sentence commuted. Perry commuted Foster's sentence on September 28, 2007.Foster was convicted and sentenced to death for his role in the 1996 capital murder of Michael LaHood.Perry's office said in a statement then that "Foster sought to have his death sentence commuted to a life sentence, arguing that he did not shoot the victim, but merely drove the car...that the actual killer was riding (in)."After a Supreme Court ruling in 2005, Perry also granted clemency to 28 death row inmates who had committed their crimes while they were under the age of 18.Additionally, Perry previously commuted the death sentences of two convicts who were judged to be mentally handicapped.In all, data shows the state has commuted 32 sentences since 2004.