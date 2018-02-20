U.S. & WORLD

Trump urges ban on gun devices like bump stocks

EMBED </>More Videos

What is a bump stock, the device that attach to semi-automatic rifles (KTRK)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
President Donald Trump says he's signed a memo directing the Justice Department to propose regulations to "ban all devices" like bump stocks used in last year's Las Vegas massacre.

The president is making the announcement to curb the use of the rapid-fire devices during a ceremony recognizing bravery by the nation's public safety officers.

Trump is responding days after the shooting deaths of 17 people at a Florida high school. He's pointing to the need to propose regulations to ban the device that was used in the October shooting deaths of 58 people in Las Vegas.

White House officials say the president will be meeting with students, teachers and state and local officials to discuss ways of providing more school safety and address gun violence. Past efforts to address gun violence in Congress have failed.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsgun controlgun lawsgunsbanPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
Here's how you can help students involved in bus crash
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Video shows brutal attack of street vendor
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
Analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Trump to call for death penalty for drug traffickers in opioid plan
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
More Politics
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video