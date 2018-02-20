WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (KTRK) --The Astros march through the February portion of Spring Training hits day two with the full squad together.
The players were alerted to some rule changes coming to the 2018 season, and that did not sit well with many of the pitchers. Major League Baseball is implementing some rules to speed up the game. Mound visits between coaches and pitchers will be limited.
Dallas Keuchel thinks the rule could hurt the integrity of the game.
"Baseball is a sport without a time limit. That is the way it has been, and it's not like we are trying to delay the game," says Keuchel. "There are no rules that need to be implemented on pace of play. It is borderline ridiculous."
You can view the full rule changes here.