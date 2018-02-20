A man is facing charges in Montgomery County after deputies allegedly found a bomb inside his car.Jason Lee Warner, 32, was arrested Saturday night after deputies responded to reports of a vehicle disturbance in the Timber Lakes subdivision on the county's south side.A bomb squad allegedly confirmed the presence of explosives inside Warner's vehicle.An Improvised Explosive Device and several other components that could be used to build additional explosives were found, according to the Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office.Investigators allege they also found a military grade explosives initiating device and an intact grenade fuse assembly.Warner is facing charges for possession of a controlled substance, along with possession of explosive components, and possession of an IED, a prohibited weapon under state law.Deputies have not explained the nature of the disturbance that led to Warner's arrest.