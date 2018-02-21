FOOD & DRINK

'Pokéworks' Makes Neartown/Montrose Debut

Pokeworks opens a new location in Houston (KTRK)

By Hoodline
Poke fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Pokeworks, the fresh addition is located at 2055 Westheimer Rd. in Neartown/Montrose.

This is the second Houston area outpost for the rapidly expanding Pokeworks restaurant chain, which has various locations throughout the United States and Canada.

Like other poke spots, it's based around a build-your-own concept. First, choose which style of meal you'd like--a bowl with kale noodles, rice or quinoa, a salad with fresh greens, or a burrito with sushi rice wrapped with roasted seaweed.

Then, select from a variety of proteins, like tuna, salmon, shrimp, tofu and more. Mix in whatever veggies you prefer, then round the dish out with one of the signature sauces on offer, like ponzu, shoyu, wasabi aioli or ginger.

There are also signature bowls like spicy ginger chicken, sweet chili tofu, shiso salmon and more. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, Pokeworks has already made a good impression.

Ha C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 13th, said: "If you don't eat raw fish or seafood in general don't fear, there are chicken and tofu options available. My bowl: chicken, white rice bowl with light sriracha aioli (spicy mayo), and diced mango."

Yelper Wendy T. added: "Nestled in a shopping plaza on Westheimer, Pokeworks' second location just opened this last week, and it did not disappoint!"

And Christine C. said: "So yuuuuummmmy! The poke bowls and sushi burritos here are my favorites here! I'm so glad a Pokeworks opened up near me. It's a 'make your own salad'-style set up."

Head on over to check it out: Pokeworks is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-10pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-9pm.
