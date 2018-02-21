'Willow's Texas BBQ' Brings Brisket And More To The Heights

Looking to chow down on some barbecue fare? A new food truck has you covered. Located at 1005 W. 19th St. in The Heights, the fresh arrival is called Willow's Texas BBQ.
Pit masters Willow Villarreal and Jasmine Barela have been around town for a while and are now serving food out of the big red truck. Nowadays, the truck is stationed in a semi-permanent spot outside the Big Star Bar.
On the menu, expect to see plates with up to four barbecue options like brisket, pork ribs, pulled pork and sausage served with a choice of two sides, along with bread, pickles, onions and jalapenos.
Look for other items like a loaded baked potato, a brisket sandwich with beans and mac n' cheese, smoked vegan chili and a Frito pie with a choice of meat, topped with beans and cheese. (You can take a look at the full menu here.)
The new food truck has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Adrian F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 17th, said: "Finally made it here. The brisket was very moist flavorful. Good bark, good smoke. The turkey is equally great--very moist. The barbecue sauce is really good, even though the meat did not need it."
Yelper James S. added: "This little food truck is the best-kept secret in the Heights. I had the two meat platter, turkey with brisket, and potato salad; it was phenomenal. I will definitely definitely go back--this is the type of place that once you try it, you're hooked."
And R C. said: "His barbecue is legit, it has Incredible smoke, great flavor and a bark to kill for. Most important, it's always juicy. The sides are always great. Try the Willow wings!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Willow's Texas BBQ is open Thursday-Sunday from 11:30am-8pm. (It's closed on Monday-Wednesday.)
