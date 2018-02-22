SOCIETY

Cinemark's new bag policy bans large bags in theaters

Cinemark's new bag policy bans large bags in theaters (KTRK)

Cinemark Theatres will soon implement a new bag policy to enhance safety and security for guests and employees.

Starting Feb. 22, the theater chain will no longer permit bags or packages larger than 12" x 12" x 6", according to its website.

Medical bags and diaper bags will still be allowed.

According to Cinemark, staff will also have the right to inspect all bags and packages as customers enter the theater.
