Houston Dynamo unveils new 'retro' style alternate jerseys

Dynamo's new alternate jerseys for upcoming season (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Dynamo are making a change before the start of the soccer season with brand new uniforms.

The team unveiled their new alternate jerseys online at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday saying it is bold, stylish and Houston.

"We represent our city every time we step onto the field - together we are #HoustonStrong," according to the Dynamo.


This year's shirt is more of a street style than just athletic wear. It's black with orange accents with what they say is a retro vibe, very similar to the Houston Astros rainbow uniforms we all know and love.

The first home game is Saturday, March 3 against Atlanta United FC.
