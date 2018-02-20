Houston Dynamo unveils new 'retro' style alternate jerseys

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Dynamo are making a change before the start of the soccer season with brand new uniforms.
The team unveiled their new alternate jerseys online at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday saying it is bold, stylish and Houston.
"We represent our city every time we step onto the field - together we are #HoustonStrong," according to the Dynamo.
This year's shirt is more of a street style than just athletic wear. It's black with orange accents with what they say is a retro vibe, very similar to the Houston Astros rainbow uniforms we all know and love.
The first home game is Saturday, March 3 against Atlanta United FC.
1️⃣2️⃣ 🙌 DAYS 🙌— Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) February 20, 2018
Get your Opening Day tickets today: https://t.co/OFjueR3Mur #ForeverOrange pic.twitter.com/FovOEMVZ4K