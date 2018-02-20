MISSING PERSON

Missing 29-year-old Uber, Lyft driver found alive after week-long search

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles police and the family of a missing 29-year-old Uber and Lyft driver are asking for the public's help in locating him.

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California --
A frantic search was underway in California for a 29-year-old Uber and Lyft driver who disappeared.

Friends of Joshua Thiede report that he has been found and taken to a local hospital for treatment. His exact condition was not yet released.

Thiede had been missing after he was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, February 11, on Wilshire Boulevard in the city of Los Angeles, according to the LAPD's Missing Persons Unit.

A generic image of a black 2014 Nissan Altima, which was the type of vehicle driven by missing man Joshua Thiede.


Thiede had not been seen or heard from since, and his family was concerned for his safety, according to authorities.

His mother, Janet Thiede, tweeted out Saturday that according to her family usage cellphone plan, her son or someone using his phone called 911 on Feb. 12 and then hung up.

"This doesn't feel right. Honestly, it didn't really feel real to me until after the news stations started calling," friend Yokeena Jamar said. "The 911 phone call was made on Monday at 2:30 p.m. We're not sure why he made that phone call. There was no transcript of that phone call because they did not record it. It was a hang-up call."

Other friends said Thiede was working on a shoe line that would benefit the homeless and he would never just disappear.

Jamar said Thiede would tell at least his sisters or his mother that he would be going somewhere.

His phone's last pings were in two locations in a Pico-Union neighborhood, not far from where he was last seen. But since then, his phone has either been turned off or died.

"The phone moved from Tuesday night to Wednesday night from another location in this area. So we're concerned that maybe some foul play is involved," Jamar said.

A spokesperson for Uber said they were aware of the situation and were working with the LAPD.

It's not yet known why he was missing or how he was found, only that he was found. His family and friends are expected to release a statement.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing personsearchuberlyftu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Friends searching for rideshare driver who vanished week ago
MISSING PERSON
Missing US college student found dead in Bermuda
Police: Man got girl out of school 10 times; now both missing
Suspect's parents sued over Philadelphia murders
Aspiring actress missing for nearly a week
Have you seen her? 90-year-old Conroe woman missing
More missing person
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video