UNITED AIRLINES

Woman has 'newfound faith in humanity' after United returns lost wedding rings

EMBED </>More Videos

Airline employees work hard to get us to our destinations safely, but two very dedicated people at United Airlines went the extra mile to reunite a San Francisco woman with her missing wedding and engagement rings. (Brit Morin/Twitter)

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
Airline employees work hard to get us to our destinations safely, but two very dedicated people at United Airlines went the extra mile to reunite a San Francisco woman with her missing wedding and engagement rings.

Brit Morin, founder of San Francisco-based Brit and Co. lost her rings somewhere between New York City and Jackson Hole, Wyoming last week.

A United Airlines gate agent found the rings and put them in a safe.

Then, sometime Monday -- a United captain hand-delivered the missing rings to Morin in San Francisco with a lovely note.

Morin wrote that the episode restored her faith in humanity and the airline business.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyfeel goodbuzzworthylost and foundweddingweddingsUnited Airlinesairline industrygood newsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
UNITED AIRLINES
Protesters demand justice for dog that died on United Airlines flight
Dog sent overseas by mistake returned to Kansas family
Airline policies for bringing your pet on a flight
United: Flight attendant 'did not knowingly place' dog in bin
Animal Cruelty Task Force investigating dog death on United
More United Airlines
SOCIETY
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Chick-Fil-A cashier saves $3 for weeks to return it to customer
More Society
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video