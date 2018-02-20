Woman hit and killed on the Gulf Freeway in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Gulf Freeway is back open after a woman was hit and killed Tuesday morning.
Officials tell us she was trying to cross the southbound lanes near Wayside around 5 a.m.
Witnesses say she saw an oncoming car and tried to step back, but she was hit.
When first responders arrived, she was dead at the scene.
The driver did stop. Two southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway were shut down for about 3 and a half hours while authorities investigated.
Those lanes reopened around 8:30 a.m.
This was the second time in less than 12 hours that Houston police responded to an accident involving a person being hit on the freeway.
In an incident Monday night, a teenager was hit by a car while trying to cross the Southwest Freeway. At last check, he's in critical condition.
Authorities say walking on the freeway is dangerous for both pedestrians and drivers.
"It's dangerous for the driver because they can be struck when the body strikes their vehicle. They could take evasive action to avoid the person and hit another vehicle. Just very dangerous for people to be on the freeway," HPD Lt. Larry Crowson told ABC13.
